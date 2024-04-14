WWE held a WWE NXT live event on Saturday night, April 13, 2024 at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results from the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (4/13/2024)* Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont def. Lexis King and Antoine Frazer in a Tag Team Match.
* Tavion Heights def. Uriah Connors in a Singles Match.
* Kelani Jordan, Chase U’s Thea Hail and Fallon Henley def. Stevie Turner, Emma Diaz and Kiyah Saint in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.
* No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey def. Chase U’s Duke Hudson in a Singles Match.
* Josh Briggs def. Thunder Keck in a Singles Match.
* Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams def. Meta-Four (“Supernova 11” Noam Dar and Oro Mensah) in a Tag Team Match.
* Joe Gacy, Dion Lennox and Drake Morreaux def. Shawn Spears and two unnamed opponents in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
* Karmen Petrovic def. Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson in a Singles Match.
* Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) def. The Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and “The Underboss” Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.