Another new match has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program, the company has announced the addition of a big Trios bout for the show.

Now official for the April 17, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is The Elite trio of The Young Bucks (Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, “The Bastard” PAC and Daniel Garcia.

Additionally, appearances by AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and his AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view opponent, Swerve Strickland, were announced for the show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/17 show.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17/2024)



* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Jon Moxley to appear following IWGP World title win

* Chris Jericho meeting with Taz & HOOK

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

* Samoa Joe to speak

* Swerve Strickland to speak

* The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC, and Daniel Garcia

