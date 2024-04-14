– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is Chris Jericho brokering a meeting with HOOK and Taz and Jon Moxley’s return at IWGP Champion. This joins previously announced matches Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli, as well as Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart.
– It was announced during AEW Collision that The Young Bucks vs. FTR match at AEW Dynasty 2024 will be a ladder match for the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Championships.
– Deonna Purrazzo challenged Mariah May to a match for next week and vowed to break her arm to send a message to AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.
