Back-to-back tonight as we’re hot off the heels of Collision so lets not waste any time!

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Red Velvet

AEW International Championship Eliminator: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Battle of the Belts X

Live from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky!

Match #1. FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Fight quickly spills to the outside where Hook lays in some ground and pound in the corner. Taylor rolls in the ring and Hook follows, but he eats a stiff jab and drops Hook. Chops by Taylor in the corner and Hook is in trouble. Taylor with a front suplex to Hook over the top rope. Taylor now returns the favor from earlier in the match, bringing Hook to the outside and beating on him in the corner. Leg drop by Taylor to Hook on the apron! Two count. Hard elbows by Taylor as the referee continually makes sure Hook wants to continue. Hook escapes a bear hug and uses his speed to deliver some clotheslines. Headbutt by Hook. Deadlift German suplex! Two count. Hook charges Taylor in the corner but gets JOE-A-NAGE’D. Diving splash off the middle rope by Taylor! Two count. Taylor calls for the knockout but misses a huge left. RedRum by Hook! Hook jumps on the back and gets the hooks in, as Taylor runs him into the top turnbuckles. Taylor drops to his back and Hook lets go, momentarily, before syncing it back in and Taylor goes out!

Winner: Hook

Rating: **1/2. David vs. Goliath match here with Hook overcoming the odds, in Hook fashion.

Rocky Romero is here with Lexi Nair. Best Friends are like brothers to him, but Rocky has to focus on what’s important to him… the AEW International Championship. Kyle O’Reilly is here and he wishes Rocky lucky.

Match #2. AEW International Championship Eliminator: Roderick Strong (c) w/ The Kingdom vs. Rocky Romero

Hip toss by Strong and a step up arm drag by Rocky. Hard chops by Rocky but Strong works his way back to the center. Traditional backbreaker by Strong gets two. Snap mare and a running low dropkick by Rocky. Big boot by Strong as he sends Rocky into the rocks but Rocky Spiderman’s the middle ropes and Strong flies to the outside. Dropkick off the apron by Rocky. Strong pushes Rocky into the ring post from the apron, and then back suplexes Rocky on the guardrail! Back inside the ring and Rocky counters with a running head scissors. Rocky looks for another but Strong holds on and hits another backbreaker. Rocky tries to fight back with some low leg kicks and forearms. Strong heads to the outside and Rocky gets a running start and takes out Taven on the far side, and then Strong on the near side. Back in the ring, running Sliced Bread by Rocky! Two count. Forever clotheslines by Rocky but Strong cuts him off with a running elbow and a Sick Kick for two. End of Heartache attempt but Rocky counters into a hurricanrana! Satellite DDT by Rocky! Two count. Both guys on the top rope now as Rocky looks for avalanche Sliced Bread… and gets it! Long two count. Uh oh… Wardlow is here at ringside. Rocky gets distracted and that allows Strong to catch him with a brutal anti-air knee ocming off the top rope! One, two, three!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable match here. The wily veteran Rocky was able to weather the storm early on, and it took Wardlow’s presence to give Roddy the win. Bad guy doing bad guy things.

After the match, Kyle O’Reilly is here to congratulate Roderick and check on his friend, Rocky. Wardlow beings stomping on Rocky and Kyle pulls him off, only for Roddy to hit him in the back of the head with the title!