New Japan Pro Wrestling has experienced a considerable amount of changes thus far in 2024.

And that doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that some other key talents from the promotion could be following recent departure, Tama Tonga, into WWE.

According to the report, Hikuleo had discussions with WWE back in 2023. His partner, El Phantasmo’s NJPW contract was only through January of 2024, however Hikuleo’s was a bit longer, believed to be June of 2024.

There isn’t an update on whether either man has inked new deals with NJPW, however they are still actively working as a team.

Hikuleo and Tama Tonga both had talks with WWE last year, but when Vince McMahon forced his way back into the company, a lot of potential deals were put on hold.

Tama Tonga debuted in WWE on this week’s SmackDown After WrestleMania XL show from Detroit, MI.