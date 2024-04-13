Doubleheader tonight as we’ve got Collision and then we head right into Battle of the Belts X, so let’s get started:

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty

Daniel Garcia vs. Serpentico

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Don Callis Family

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) vs. AZM

House of Black vs. Dante Martin, Action Andretti, & Matt Sydal

AEW Collision 4/13/24

Live from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky! Matt Menard and Tony Schiavone are on commentary and enter… The House of Black.

Match #1. The House of Black vs. Matt Sydal, Dante Martin, & Action Andretti

Andretti and Matthews to start. Both men trade head lock takeovers as Andretti goes up and over Matthews and hits him with a dropkick. Andretti gets sent to the outside but Sydal makes the tag and gets the roll up for two. Springboard dropkick by Andretti but Black squares up with him. King gets the tag and shoulder blocks everyone, much to the crowds delight. Double dropkick by Sydal and Andretti but King shrugs it off and clotheslines both men. Suicide dive by King takes out Andretti before rolling him back in the ring for Matthews. Running pump kick in the corner by Matthews gets two. Enziguiri by Andretti and Sydal gets the hot tag. Tieres to Matthews and a leg lariat to King. Rising knee to Black. Sydal low bridges King and looks for a hurricanrana on Matthews, but gets powerbombed on Black’s knees for two. House of Black in control through the PIP now, as Sydal gets run into all of the guard rails. Matthews beating on Sydal but both men make clean tags as Dante and Black are in. Dante goes up and over to the apron with a springboard crossbody. Inside out tieres by Dante. Release German by Black but Dante lands on his feet and delivers an enziguiri. Somersault plancha to the outside by Dante to King. Hook kick by Black and Andretti gets the tag. Knee to the stomach by Black as Andretti ducks under a clothesline and hits a suicide dive to Matthews. Orihara moonsault by Black! Enziguiri by Black back inside the ring and King gets the tag. Dante’s Inferno attempt by House of Black but the good guys respond with a triple superkick party. Pop-up knee to the face by Matthews to Andretti. Meteora by Sydal. Huge lariat by King to Andretti. King covers but Martin comes off the top with a frog splash to break it up. 450 by Andretti to King and he only gets a one count! Running cannonball and a double dropkick in the corner by the House of Black to Sydal. One, two, three.

Winners: House of Black

Rating: ***1/4. Excellent energy to kick off Dynamite after a lackluster week of AEW programming. The House of Black are something special and need to be a main focus of this company. The crowd is invested and all three men deliver in the ring.

A video of Chris Jericho talking to Taz last week about Hook is shown. Jericho is just trying to help, man.

Match #2. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty w/ Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo

Both guys trade submission attempts early and but break at the ropes. Moriarty rolls through looking for a crucifix but Shibata escapes. Double leg by Shibata but Moriarty looks for an ankle, allowing Shibata to spin around and lock in a Figure Four. Moriarty gets to the ropes and Taylor distracts the referee on the far side, allowing Anthony Ogogo to lay in a brutal liver shot to Shibata. Moriarty in control during the commercial, working over the injured body with kicks and punches, before dumping Shibata to the outside as we go to a full commercial. Moriarty delivers some hard chops but Shibata welcomes him. Hard elbow by Shibata, who now beats Moriarty down in the corner with chops and elbows. Running stalling dropkick in the corner! Front chancery suplex by Shibata for two. Abdominal stretch by Shibata in the center of the ring. Moriarty gets out but Shibata connects with a back suplex. Two count. Running boot to the face by Moriarty. Now one by Shibata. Moriarty. Shibata. Moriarty wants a suplex but Shibata escapes out the back. Ripcord into an overhand palm strike by Shibata! PK finishes this one.

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: **3/4. What we saw was great, there just wasn’t nearly enough of it. Between the short match and the commercial break, would have loved to see another ten minutes.

Shane Taylor jumps Shibata after the match is over, but SEND HOOK. Hook t-bones Moriarty and squares up with Shane Taylor, who he’ll be facing at Battle of the Belts X later tonight.

A video package of Athena defeating Hikaru Shida at last week’s Supercard of Honor is shown. Athena, Billie Starkz with Lexi Nair. Tonight, Athena makes a statement against Red Velvet.

Match #3. Daniel Garcia vs. Serpentico

Leg sweeps by both guys and we have a stalemate. Capo kick by Angelico and a Majistral cradle for two. Double leg now by Garcia and a spinning toe hold, before transitioning into a Figure Four. Angelico turns it around. Garica rolls back. Both guys jockey for position before getting stuck in the ropes. Butterfly suplex by Garcia and a running forearm in the corner. Mounted punches by Garcia. Overhand chops by Garcia and a palm strike to the face. Saito suplex by Garcia and he locks in a straight ankle lock that forces the tap.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Rating: *3/4. Not much more than an enhancement match here, but that’s fine. Garcia looked great and got a strong win.

Neville has a headache that isn’t going away, and he’s focused solely on Kazuchika Okada.

Match #4. AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) w/ Luther & Marian May vs. AZM w/ Anna Jay

Shoulder block by Storm. Leg sweep by AZM and a single leg dropkick. Running double stomp by AZM. Storm shoves AZM off the top to the apron and follows up with a running hip attack that sends AZM crashing to the floor. Mariah May and Anna Jay brawl their way to the back, leaving Luther by himself. Running PK of the apron by AZM. AZM comes off the top with a shotgun dropkick that sends Storm reeling to the apron on the far side. AZM follows up but Storm drops her throat-first over the top rope. Big boot by Storm and a pair of hair whips. Air Raid Crash by Storm gets two. Chicken Wing now by Storm but AZM makes it to the ropes. Both women trade elbows here with the larger Storm getting the better of the deal. High kick by AZM but a huge headbutt by Storm. Another high kick by AZM and both women are down. Leg-trapped German suplex by AZM, who goes up top and connects with a double dropkick to a laying Storm. Two count. AZM wants a powerbomb but Storm counters with a Sky High for a two count. High angle German by Storm. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm and the stuck piledriver finishes this one!

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: ***. This ruled. AZM got a lot of offense in here and got to show a lot of what she was capable of. Storm is on a roll.

Mark Briscoe says himself, Copeland, and Kingston are bringing the VIOLENCE at Dynasty and the House of Black should be very afraid.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Thunder Rosa. Thunder thanks the fans for making AEW the place that it is today, but she’s here to remind people that she doesn’t need anyone’s help to win her championship back. Being a social worker, getting her US citizenship, winning her title… she did all of those things herself. Thunder thought Toni Storm believed in all of the same things, but what happened to her, homegirl? Thunder’s body failed her but she’s back, and she’s going to take her title back at Dynasty.

Tony Schiavone announces that the Young Bucks vs. FTR tag team championship match at Dynasty will become a… ladder match!

Don Callis and company remind us that there is a bounty on Bryan Danielson’s head.

Match #5. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Don Callis Family

Callis gave the orders to take Danielson out, so we’re starting with a brawl here! Running dropkick by Danielson in the corner on the outside. Claudio throws Hobbs into the LED board as Danielson lays in some hard chops and roundhouse kicks in the corner. Inside the ring, it’s Hobbs and Claudio. Body slam by Claudio and a running double stomp. Claudio drapes Hobbs over the top rope and tags Danielson, who drops the knee on the back of Hobbs’ neck. Danielson stomps the back of the knees and tags Claudio… wishbone! Tag to Fletcher. Claudio mounts Fletcher in the corner and delivers ten punches. Running knee by Fletcher as Claudio is caught jockeying with Hobbs on the outside as we go to commercial. Back from break and both Claudio and Fletcher are down, with Danielson laying on the floor after getting attacked by Hobbs. Fletcher tries to lock in a sleeper and does, but Claudio walks around the ring with Fletcher on his back. Claudio finally dumps Fletcher and makes it to Danielson after kicking Fletcher off. Shogtun dropkick by Danielson off the top to Fletcher and a dropkick to Hobbs off the apron. European uppercuts by Danielson to Fletcher. Danielson goes up and over and connects with a diving clothesline. YES chants ring out and YES KICKS bounce off the chest of Fletcher. Fletcher ducks a high kick and sends Danielson into the ropes, where he baseball slides into Hobbs. High kick to Fletcher. Danielson with a plancha to Hobbs but he gets caught and World’s Strongest Slammed on the apron. Hobbs wants to post Danielson but Danielson escapes, posts Hobbs, and connects with a flying knee off the apron. Running European uppercut by Claudio to Fletcher out of nowhere. Uppercut to Hobbs! Fight spills out into the front row and it’s a brawl in the crowd! Fletcher and Danielson fight their way into the ring before the twenty count and Danielson gets planted with a brainbuster. Fletcher covers for two. Fletcher sends Danielson to the outside and follows with some heavy chops. Fletcher now pulls up the padding outside the ring and looks for a piledriver but Danielson counters with a back body drop. Back inside the ring and Fletcher looks for a superplex but Danielson escapes out the back and Fletcher gets crotched. Avalanche back suplex by Danielson, attempted, but Hobbs grabs Danielson in an Electric Chair. Running European uppercut by Claudio and Danielson hops back on the top rope. NOW it’s the Avalanche back suplex! Hobbs and Claudio take each other out over the top. Danielson sends Fletcher into Hobbs and it’s a meeting of the minds. Claudio gets the tag and delivers about a million European uppercuts to Hobbs. Running European uppercut in the corner to Hobbs. To Fletcher. Hobbs. Fletcher. Giant swing to Hobbs! Claudio locks in the Sharpshooer but Fletcher breaks it up. Pop-up European uppercut to Fletcher! Spinebuster by Hobbs! All four men in the center of the ring now, just chopping each other into hamburger. Fletcher gets back body dropped to the outside and Danielson follows with a suicide dive. Death Valley Driver by Claudio to Hobbs! One, two, no! Clothesline by Claudio and Hobbs doesn’t move. Again. A third. A European uppercut and finally a fourth clothesline takes Hobbs down. Two count. Neutralizer attempt by Claudio but Hobbs back body drops him. Claudio hits the ropes and Fletcher trips him up, right into a huge body block by Hobbs. World’s Strongest Slam by Hobbs but Danielson breaks up the pin! Hobbs grabs a chair and tries to take out Danielson, but the referee takes the chair away and Danielson delivers some YES kicks on the outside. Suicide dive by Fletcher tkes out Danielson, and now we’re working with the announcer’s table. Running European uppercut by Claudio saves Danielson from a spinebuster by Hobbs! Hurricanrana by Claudio off the table to Fletcher and Fletcher rolls in the ring. Neutralizer by Claudio! One, two, three!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ****1/4. Outstanding main event between four guys who absolutely cannot miss lately. Hobbs and Fletcher never felt like they didn’t belong, and Claudio and Danielson did nothing in victory besides bring the other guys up. Great stuff, hard hitting, with the underlying story of the bounty on Danielson’s head.

Konosuke Takeshita attacks immediately following the bell. The entire arena chants for Jon Moxley, but Moxley isn’t here tonight. Brainbuster by Takeshita to Danielson on the ramp!

Final Thoughts: A solid two hours of pro wrestling here tonight. Top to bottom a consistent show, with a hot start and a hotter finish. AEW does a great job of bookending shows with great matches. House of Black, Don Callis Family, and Blackpool Combat Club are three of the most beloved factions right now, and they deliver every single time they are called upon. That’s 10+ wrestlers right there, that you can put into any combination of matches and be successful. Toni Storm delivered tonight, AZM had a great showing, Shibata continues to be awesome… just a fun episode of wrestling all around. A strong, pro wrestling-themed, episode of Collision. 8.25/10.