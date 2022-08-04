WWE superstar Becky Lynch was one of the many talents who recently spoke with ESPN about the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon, where the Man states that a new era is dawning on the company now with Triple H in charge. Check out highlights from Lynch’s interview below.

Calls Vince leaving a new era for WWE:

“It is the dawning of a new era. For me, it’s crazy and sad because everything I’ve ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn’t have WWE the way it is if it wasn’t for Vince. He’s somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I’ve done.”

How excited an optimistic the roster is for the future under Triple H:

“We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren’t so great that we didn’t love. I think everybody’s very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal. What he’s done with NXT speaks for itself. What he did with the women’s division and how he allowed us to change the business forever speaks for itself.”