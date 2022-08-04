AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Sportskeeda wrestling about a wide range of topics, which included the Swiss-Superman discussing his goals for ROH, and how he hopes to have some dream matchups between the two companies. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to showcase high-quality wrestling in ROH:

“I mean to me, I wanna keep representing the best wrestling in the world, which is [what] ROH always stands for, and then AEW kind of took over on that. So I think we’re still trying to figure out what the future for Ring of Honor exactly holds. I know there’s plans for some more pay-per-views, hopefully they’ll be announced soon, and I don’t know what the exact details are. But with the success of Death Before Dishonor, it would only make sense to do some more and then hopefully see what else we can do. But I think that’s the goal, to keep Ring of Honor alive and as its own brand.”

Talks the dream matches that he wants to have between ROH and AEW:

“I mean to me, that’s the ultimate goal because that’s what the fans want to see. That want to see certain dream matches. They want to see exciting matches and people going up against people they’d never faced, and for me, that’s almost everybody in Ring of Honor and [AEW]. So I’m very excited. For example, I’m going up against [Takeshita] at Battle of the Belts August 6, so I’m very excited about that, defending my Ring of Honor World Championship. So I’m very excited for that and there’s so many more matches that are possible.”