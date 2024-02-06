Becky Lynch has earned the first spot in the WWE women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The Man defeated Shayna Baszler on this evening’s edition of Raw from St. Louis. Lynch won the bout after hitting her signature Manhandle SLam.

Becky qualifies for the Chamber! That Manhandle Slam didn't look great…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bAtxmihv09 — LIGERBOMB (@LigerBombPro) February 6, 2024

WWE announced that the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will challenge Rhea Ripley for her women’s championship at WrestleMania 40. The Elimination Chamber premium live event takes place on February 24th from Perth, Australia.