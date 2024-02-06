A big matchup has been confirmed for this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) will be taking on Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in tag team action, with the winners challenging Judgment Day for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Crown Jewel. Gargano and Ciampa earned the opportunity after they defeated the Creeds, Imperium, and the New Day in a Four-Way tag on tonight’s Raw. Dunne and Bate earned their spot on last Friday’s SmackDown.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN

-Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. DIY, winners challenge for the tag titles at Elimination Chamber

-Nick Aldis announces Logan Paul’s next challenger for the United States Championship