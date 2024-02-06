WWE returns to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

* Seth Rollins will deliver a promo.

* There will be a Tag Team Title Shot Qualifier match featuring New Day, Creeds, DIY, and Imperium.

* Becky Lynch will compete in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier against Shayna Baszler.

* There’s a surprise promo we won’t reveal here to avoid spoilers.

* Akira Tozawa and Maxxine will face off against Ivar and Valhalla.

* JD McDonagh is set to take on The Miz.

* The celebration of Gunther’s 600-day reign as champion will be a highlight of the evening.

* A Women’s Tag Titles match will see Kabuki Warriors face off against Katana and Kayden.

* Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakmaura will engage in a Bull Rope match.

* The Rock is not present backstage as of 30 minutes before the show.

* Apollo Crews versus Bronson Reed is scheduled for the Main Event tapings.

* Tegan and Natalya will team up against Piper and Chelsea in the Main Event tapings.

* The main event match will be officiated by Chad Patton.

* Dominik Mysterio is confirmed to appear on the show.

* Eddie Orengo will be the referee for the tag title match.

