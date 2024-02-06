WWE Monday Night RAW Results 2/5/24

Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre Segment

Seth Rollins: St. Louis! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. That sounds like a pretty big pop to me. Because I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Another big pop, how about that? It has been a hell of a week here in the WWE. And after last Friday on SmackDown, I certainly smell what’s cooking around here. I sense that you guys want Cody. Well, good news for you guys, I want Cody Rhodes as well. And after last Friday, I got more questions than answers, so I’m not wasting anymore time. Cody Rhodes, come on down.

Cody Rhodes: So, World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, St. Louis, what do we want to talk about?

Seth Rollins: I got to be honest with you, I didn’t think I was going to hear that one. It’s been a hell of a week for you. Look, I’m going to cut to the chase, man. I understand what you’re going through. I’ve been there, I get it, but we need answers. Last week, I said that this is the most prestigious championship in this entire industry. I stand by those words. But I’m being perfectly honest, I need this match as much as you do. Look, man, I’m being real with you right now. I got to know that I’m better than I was the last time we did this dance a couple years ago. I got to know that I’m the best. And the only way I can know if I’m the best, is if I test myself against the best. Cody Rhodes, you are the best. Let’s cut the crap, let’s get some answers. Are you going to fight me at WrestleMania?

Drew McIntyre: I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say, what the hell? I leave you both perfectly for WrestleMania, and you’re potentially going to screw it up. Seth, you are the only other person that hates CM Punk as much as me. You knew how bad he would be for this place, and I took him out. We were supposed to be in this ring, you and I, tonight, talking about our main event match for the World Title at WrestleMania. Oh, you like that? I even got the t-shirt made for us. Your extra small t-shirt is in the back. Why did you have to get inside of his head? Why? Cody, don’t listen to him, you got to finish the story. You have been talking about it for two years now. Think about last year’s WrestleMania. Think about all the work that you have done this year. On TV, off TV, the media events, you earned this moment. Don’t let me down. Don’t let your family down. Don’t let all of these people down, and all the people across the world. I don’t want to go here, because everybody else does. And I was close to the man, I was his champion at Florida Championship Wrestling, but don’t let your dad down, man.

Seth Rollins: Hey Drew, look, you don’t have to be a prick, alright? And look, what in the world makes you think if he doesn’t accept my challenge for WrestleMania, it’s going to be you and me? Because we’ve done this dance before, twice. And if I remember correctly, you lost.

Drew McIntyre: We both know that there were outside reasons why I lost those matches. But is this the pot calling the kettle black, didn’t you lose to him three times? Okay, I’m going to say something nice. I heard what you had to say last Monday, I heard what Roman had to say. Ignore him. If you’re that insecure, I’ll look you in the eye, you have done an amazing job with that title. You have worked your butt off, every single week to make that mean something. That is the true workhorse championship, right there. You did that. Ignore him what he has to say. Ignore what everyone else has to say. This is a case of, when you fight for this title, you know what happens in his matches, nobody wants to face him for it anymore, because we know the finish. His family is going to interfere every single time. He did it to me, he did it to Cody, he’s done it to multiple people. This is a case of, may the best man win, except in my case, of course, I was screwed a couple of times. I’m not finished yet, please. If you were a real workhorse, they would have shot you dead after the first injury. Now, 17 injuries later, it’s time for somebody to do the job. You have done an amazing job of taking the title, this far, but it is time for Drew McIntyre to take it from here.

McIntyre HeadButts Rollins. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre retreats to the outside as the segment ends.

First Match: The New Day vs. Imperium vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers In A Fatal Four Way Championship Qualifying Match

Xavier Woods and Tommaso Ciampa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ciampa applies a side headlock. Woods whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa drops Woods with a shoulder tackle. Woods drops down on the canvas. Woods leapfrogs over Ciampa. Woods dropkicks Ciampa. Woods applies a wrist lock. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Kofi with a Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Kofi grabs a side wrist lock. Kofi tags in Woods. Kofi with The PK. Woods with a Sliding Lariat. Kofi with a Rebound Splash. Woods follows that with a Fist Drop for a two count. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Kofi applies a waist lock. Ciampa decks Kofi with a back elbow smash. Kofi drops down on the canvas. Kofi with a double leapfrog. Ciampa kicks Kofi in the face. Vinci tags himself in. Ciampa punches Vinci off the apron. Kofi dropkicks Ciampa. Kaiser drives Kofi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Stereo Drive By Dropkicks. Kaiser is raining down punches in the ropes. Kaiser stomps on Kofi’s back. Kofi with heavy bodyshots. Kaiser hammers down on the back of Kofi’s neck. Kaiser sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi drops Kaiser with a Flying Tomahawk Chop.

Woods and Vinci are tagged in. Woods clotheslines Vinci. Woods knocks Kaiser off the apron. Woods whips Vinci across the ring. Woods with a Leg Lariat. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Ciampa. Woods slides under Ciampa’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Julius sends Woods to the corner. Woods kicks Julius in the face. Woods delivers The Honor Roll. Woods ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Woods SuperKicks Vinci. Gargano tags himself in. Gargano with The Slingshot Spear. Assisted Back Elbow Smash to Brutus. Assisted Shiranui. Stereo Pescado’s. DIY Pose. Kofi dropkicks DIY off the apron. Imperium pulls Kofi out of the ring. Imperium gangs up on Kofi. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Julius with a Springboard Cannonball Senton to the outside. Ciampa chops Woods. Ciampa and Woods are trading back and forth shots. Ciampa with The Avalanche Air Raid Crash to the outside. DIY has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Vinci backdrops Brutus into Gargano and Julius. Vinci hammers down on the back of Ciampa’s neck. Vinci slaps Ciampa in the chest. Imperium goes for a Double SuperPlex, but New Day counters with The Tower Of Doom.

Brutus with The MoonSault for a two count. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Brutus with a clubbing lariat. Vinci responds with a Running Crossbody Block. Julius with a Running Knee Strike. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gargano goes for a Rolling Head Kick, but Kofi counters with The Famouser. Kaiser with The Discus Lariat. Woods answers with a Double Knee GutBuster. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike to Woods. Brutus delivers The Pounce. Vinci goes for a Springboard Crossbody Block, but Brutus counters with The Ankle Lock. Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex Party. Ciampa wisely jumps on Brutus’ back. Julius with a Double Northern Lights Suplex. Everybody else breaks up the submission. Kaiser knocks Woods off the apron. Kofi tackles Kaiser out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in St. Louis. Brutus delivers The Brutus Ball to the outside. Brutus rolls Vinci back into the ring. Ciampa made the blind tag. The Creed Brothers connects with The Brutus Ball. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike to Brutus. Gargano SuperKicks Julius. DIY plants Vinci with Meeting In The Middle to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIY via Pinfall

Shayna Baszler Promo

The last time I was in an Elimination Chamber Match, I destroyed everybody in it, in order to get to Becky Lynch. But that didn’t go the way that I wanted. Tonight, I don’t have to do all that. I get Becky right away. And I can take care of her, and tear her apart, limb by limb.

Becky Lynch Promo

The last time, when I fought Shayna, I wanted to beat her because my title was on the line. But this time, when I fight Shayna, I need to beat her because my future is on the line.

Second Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler In An Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Becky with a waist lock go-behind. Baszler applies a hammerlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Baszler with a waist lock takedown. Arm-Bar Exchange. Becky goes for a Rolling Cradle, but Baszler counters with The Kirifuda Clutch. Becky rolls Baszler over for a two count. Baszler blocks The Dis-Arm-Her. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Becky avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Baszler dodges The Flying Forearm. Becky grabs the left arm of Baszler. Baszler sends Becky to the corner. Baszler drops Becky with a Pump Knee Strike. Baszler poses for the crowd. Baszler applies The Sleeper Hold. Becky dumps Baszler out of the ring. Becky with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Baszler catches Becky in mid-air. Becky blocks The Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler with The Roundhouse Kick. Baszler puts Becky’s hand inside the steel ring steps. Baszler with a Running Boot. Baszler has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Forearm Exchange. Becky uppercuts Baszler. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky ducks a clothesline from Baszler. Becky with two flying forearm smashes. Baszler blocks The Exploder Suplex. Baszler with a Release German Suplex. Baszler with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Baszler talks smack to the crowd. Baszler stands on Becky’s fingers. Becky avoids The Elbow Stomp. Baszler denies The Manhandle Slam. Becky applies The Sleeper Hold. Baszler with a Judo Throw. Baszler launches Becky over the top rope. Becky rocks Baszler with a forearm smash. Becky delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. Baszler sends Becky face first into the middle rope. Becky catches Baszler with a knee lift. Becky with a Roundhouse Kick. Baszler responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Baszler throws Becky off the top turnbuckle. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike for a two count.

Standing Switch Exchange. Becky drops Baszler with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Becky goes for The Manhandle Slam, but Baszler lands back on her feet. Baszler applies The Ankle Lock. Becky sends Baszler to the apron. Becky delivers her combination offense. Becky with clubbing blows to Baszler’s back. Baszler avoids The Guillotine Leg Drop. Baszler wraps the left shoulder of Becky around the middle rope. Baszler ascends to the top turnbuckle. Becky with a running forearm smash. Becky with repeated headbutts. Becky follows that with The SuperPlex. Becky applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Baszler hits The GutWrench Slam for a two count. Chop Exchange. Baszler reapplies The Kirifuda Clutch. Becky rolls Baszler over for a two count. Becky goes back to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Baszler goes for another GutWrench Slam, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky dodges The Running Boot. Becky connects with The Manhandle Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Becky Lynch via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Liv Morgan. How is Liv finding things since her return at the Royal Rumble? Liv thinks that Zoey Stark is incredible. But respectfully, these girls have nothing to do with her business. She had almost one year of career taken away from her. Next week is about her revenge. And her revenge is about Rhea Ripley. Watch her.

– Adam Pearce is giving Drew McIntyre a fine for headbutting Seth Rollins. He wants to maintain some order. McIntyre tells Pearce to take control of his show since there’s only one true leader here.

Rhea Ripley, Adam Pearce, and Nia Jax Segment

Rhea Ripley: Yes, Becky Lynch just qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match. But I’m not out here to talk about qualifying matches. I’m out here because I want Nia Jax, in this ring, one on one, so I could rip her bloody head off. So, Nia, I advise you to get into this ring, right now.

Adam Pearce: Hold on. You and I both know this is not the time for this, okay. I understand that you are upset. Everybody can see that you are upset. But we’re not doing this right now. I get it, I know what you want. You know want Nia Jax, so here’s what I’ve done. I’m giving you Nia Jax, for the championship, at the Elimination Chamber. Does that work for you? Then please, let’s keep the show going, this is not the time.

Ripley gets into a massive brawl with Jax. Jax knocks Pearce off the ring apron. Ripley tees off on Jax in the corner. Jax levels Ripley with The Body Avalanche. Jax lays out the security team. Jax plants Ripley with The Annihilator.

– Michael Cole plugs the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Press Conference in Las Vegas.

Third Match: The Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Valhalla drops Dupri with a running forearm smash. Tozawa with a Windmill Kick to Ivar. Valhalla repeatedly stomps on Dupri’s chest. Tozawa rips off his t-shirt. Tozawa runs around Valhalla. Tozawa ducks a clothesline from Valhalla. Tozawa lands The Suicide Dive. Tozawa sends Dupri to the corner. Dupri with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dupri with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dupri follows that with a Back Handspring Back Elbow. Dupri poses for the crowd. Tozawa tags himself in. Ivar catches Tozawa in mid-air.

Dupri with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tozawa goes into the lateral press for a two count. Dupri ducks a clothesline from Valhalla. Valhalla with The Western Lariat. Valhalla sends Dupri out of the ring. Dupri drops Valhalla with a Running Lariat. Ivar delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar drags Tozawa to the corner. Ivar gets distracted by Dupri. Valhalla with a Pop HeadButt on the ring apron. Ivar blocks The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Ivar connects with The Avalanche World’s Strongest Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ivar via Pinfall

– R-Truth interrupts The Judgment Day’s Meeting. Truth still thinks that he’s part of the family. Damian Priest tells Truth to make himself at home inside their clubhouse.

Fourth Match: The Miz vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio

Miz immediately gets distracted by Mysterio. McDonagh attacks Miz from behind. McDonagh with a falling sledge. McDonagh repeatedly stomps on Miz’s chest. McDonagh slams Miz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. McDonagh is putting the boots to Miz in the corner. McDonagh whips Miz across the ring. McDonagh scores the elbow knockdown. McDonagh with a sharp knee strike. McDonagh with a knife edge chop. McDonagh whips Miz across the ring. Miz with a double leg takedown. Miz catapults McDonagh face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Miz with an Inside Out Lariat. Miz with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Miz whips McDonagh into the turnbuckles. Miz with a Back Body Drop. Miz clotheslines McDonagh over the top rope. Miz launches McDonagh into the timekeeper’s area. Miz with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Miz poses for the crowd. Miz slams McDonagh’s head on the announce table. Miz rolls McDonagh back into the ring. Mysterio trips Miz from the outside. McDonagh blasts Miz off the ring apron. McDonagh has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Miz with heavy bodyshots. McDonagh drives his knee into the midsection of Miz. McDonagh sends Miz to the corner. Miz kicks McDonagh in the face. McDonagh with The Uranage Slam. McDonagh with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. McDonagh drags Miz to the corner. McDonagh gets distracted by R-Truth. Truth is launching Judgment Day’s t-shirts into the crowd. McDonagh goes for The MoonSault, but Miz gets his feet up in the air. Miz is throwing haymakers at McDonagh. IT Kicks! Miz delivers The Awesome Clothesline. Miz with a Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. McDonagh denies The Skull Crushing Finale. Miz dumps McDonagh out of the ring. Miz with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Mysterio. Miz with a Hurricanrana on the floor. Miz rolls McDonagh back into the ring. Truth puts the new shirt over Mysterio’s head. Miz drops Mysterio with The Big Boot. McDonagh HeadButts Miz. McDonagh lands The MoonSault for a two count. Truth gives McDonagh his cut of the money. Miz connects with The Skull Crushing Finale to pickup the victory. After the match, Truth retrieves all the money.

Winner: The Miz via Pinfall

– Bron Breakker has arrived for his meeting with Adam Pearce.

– We got a video recap of CM Punk getting surgery for his torn triceps. Punk says that his comeback will be the greatest of all-time.

GUNTHER’s 600 Day Championship Celebration

Gunther: To the surprise of absolutely nobody, I’m standing here today, celebrating the jubilee of 600 days as Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. But to be honest, Ludwig, I really appreciate the gesture of setting all of it up, but I don’t want it anymore going forward. Because what’s the point? 600 days, 700 days, 800 days, heck, 1,000 days, all of that is a given, anyway. Because one thing will never change, and that is, The Ring General being the greatest and longest reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all-time. And the matter of the fact is, I’m running out of competition here. There’s no man that is worthy of challenging me for this great championship. I mean, who is it? You tell me. Who?

Jey Uso: I said, “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in your city.

Gunther: Yeah, I get it. Simple gestures for a very simple audience, I totally get it. See, Jey, the last time I saw you, I eliminated you from the Royal Rumble. I expected that you wanted to have a word with me, but that’s not the way. It’s still a celebration, and I’m sensing a bit of disrespect here.

Jey Uso: No disrespect, uce. You earned your stripes. I’ve seen the work you have put in. 600 plus days, uce. The longest IC Champion in WWE history. The Ring General. Gunther.

Gunther: Thank you, Jey, I appreciate that. But I got to say, you are very accomplished man, yourself. You are one of the most decorated tag team wrestlers of all-time. You were part of the best tag team in WWE history. Hell, you even hold for the record for longest reigning tag team champions of all-time. And the best is, you only had to put in fifty percent of the work. See, Jey, that’s where I’m confused. I don’t understand how we see, eye to eye, because unlike you, I achieved all of this doing all the work by my own.

Jey Uso: But I guess you’re going to get one hundred percent of this work then, Gunther. So, allow me to reintroduce myself, they call me, USO. A thousand plus days as a tag team champion. First tag team to main event WrestleMania. Oh, it’s 2024, first time singles champion. And if you want Jey Uso to be the new Intercontinental Champion, then let me hear you say, YEET?

Gunther: Well, good for you. Then after 15 years, you have finally developed the guts to step out of the shadow of your family and achieve something for yourself. So, let me talk really plain and simple for you, you’re not the first, and you won’t be the last that wants a ride on The Ring General’s Coattail. But when I beat you, I’m going to beat you worse than your own family ever did. I’m going to beat you so bad, that you wish yourself back to the good ole days, where people couldn’t tell you and your brother apart, uce.

Imperium gangs up on Jey Uso. The New Day storms into the ring to make the save.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

Cody, you want to fight me so badly, fine. You chose a Bull Rope match because you thought it will bring you an advantage. But the only thing it will do, is bring embarrassment to your family name, when I beat you in the match that made your family famous. That is what you will get from this match. Pain. Loss. Shame. I see people saying, we want Cody. But no, no, no, no. I want Cody.

Fifth Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Katana Chance will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Asuka outpowers Chance. Chance ducks a clothesline from Asuka. Chance with forearm shivers. Asuka drops Chance with a running shoulder tackle. Asuka repeatedly kicks Chance in the face. Asuka pie faces Chance. Asuka tugs on Chance’s hair. Asuka talks smack to Chance. Chance slaps Asuka in the face. Asuka with Kawada Kicks. Asuka pulls Chance down to the mat. Asuka goes for a German Suplex, but Chance lands back on her feet. Chance avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Chance rolls Asuka over for a two count. Chance with a Spinning Back Kick. Carter tags herself in. Chance dodges The Running Hip Attack. Chance kicks Asuka in the ribs. Carter pulls Asuka out of the ring. Sane attacks Carter from behind. Carter shoves Asuka into Sane. Assisted Crossbody Block. Kabuki Warriors regain control of the match during the commercial break.

Double Irish Whip. Asuka with a Mid-Kick. Sane with an Axe Kick to the back of Carter. Asuka follows that with a Running Bulldog. Sane with a basement dropkick. Asuka goes into the lateral press for a two count. Carter is fingertips away from Chance. Forearm Exchange. Asuka sends Carter to the corner. Carter kicks Asuka in the face. Carter rolls under a clothesline from Sane. Carter side steps Asuka into the turnbuckles. Asuka tags in Sane. Carter avoids The Flying Forearm. Carter with a palm strike. Sane stops Carter in her tracks. Carter uses her feet to create separation. Carter tags in Chance. Chance sweeps out the legs of Sane. Chance knocks Asuka off the ring apron. Chance with a Flying Face Plant. Chance ducks a clothesline from Sane. Chance dropkicks Sane.

Chance repeatedly stomps on Sane’s chest. Chance with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Chance with a knee lift. Chance follows that with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Chance whips Sane across the ring. Asuka tags herself in. Asuka with The CodeBreaker. Sane with a Running Blockbuster. Sliding D/Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Chance with a jackknife cover for a two count. Chance knocks Sane off the apron. Chance ducks a clothesline from Asuka. Chance with a shot to the midsection of Asuka. Chance rocks Asuka with a forearm smash. Chance tags in Carter. Assisted Double Knee Drop. Chance and Carter delivers The After Party for a two count. Chance dumps Sane out of the ring. Carter tags in Chance. Sane denies The Keg Stand. Sane throws Carter into the steel ring steps. Asuka with The Roundhouse Kick. Asuka tags in Sane. Kabuki Warriors connects with their Insane Elbow/Reverse DDT Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors via Pinfall

Jackie Redmond’s Sit-Down Interview With Sami Zayn

Jackie Redmond: Sami, thank you so much for the time. It’s no secret that you have been facing some adversity in recent weeks. And today, I mean, you have been sitting up here in these stands by yourself. What’s going through your mind? And how much it has to do with Drew McIntyre?

Sami Zayn: Yeah, I have been thinking a lot, and it does have a little bit to do with Drew McIntyre. Because, you know, I’ve had a pretty good year. I’ve been thinking a lot about this past year. It’s brought me back to this time last year, right after WrestleMania, right before the Elimination Chamber, going into the biggest match of my career against Roman Reigns. In my hometown, a Cinderella story, all stars were aligned. And I came close, but, you know, I come up a little short. And I learn to not let that eat me up. There’s this conversation I had after the match, that I can’t get out of my head. Triple H pulled me aside, nobody really knows that he pulls me aside after the match. He saw that I was down, and he said, you have nothing to be down about. You just gave a performance of a lifetime. You’re Rocky. You are the ultimate underdog. And, you know, Rocky overcomes all of these obstacles. He doesn’t beat the champion in Rocky 1. But he goes the distance with the champion, and he makes a name for himself, and you did that tonight. And don’t get me wrong, in the ring, I’ll fight like an underdog every single night. I will give one hundred percent of what’s inside of me, like it’s life or death, because for me, it is life or death. If I’m not alive in there, I might as well be dead. So, I will fight like an underdog, but I’m not an underdog anymore. I’m a contender now. I am a contender who will be a champion.

Jackie Redmond: Sami, what is it about being a champion? I mean, is there a part of you that feels like you still have something to prove?

Sami Zayn: Yeah, I mean, sure there’s a part of me that needs to prove something to myself. But more importantly, it’s to prove something to the people who are sitting in these seats. It’s about proving it to them. It’s about proving that they didn’t believe in me for nothing. They believed in me and proving them right. That’s what it’s about.

– Next week on Monday Night RAW, Imperium will battle Jey Uso & The New Day In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. R-Truth collides with JD McDonagh. Plus, Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark In An Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.

Sixth Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura In A Bull Rope Match

Nakamura throws the cowbell at Rhodes after the bell rings. Nakamura with a Roundhouse Kick. Nakamura with clubbing knee strikes. Nakamura punches Rhodes in the back. Rhodes kicks Nakamura in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Forearm Exchange. Rhodes whips Nakamura across the ring. Rhodes with The Kitchen Sink. Nakamura exits the ring. Rhodes drives Nakamura sternum first into the ringside barricade. Tug Of War. Rhodes repeatedly drives Nakamura shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rhodes punches Nakamura in the jaw. Nakamura blocks The Disaster Kick. Nakamura kicks Rhodes in the chest. Nakamura stomps on Rhodes back. Nakamura sends Rhodes to the corner. Nakamura with Two Mid-Kicks. Nakamura delivers Bad Vibrations. Rhodes regroups on the outside. Nakamura pulls Rhodes back into the ring. Nakamura with a knee drop for a two count.

Nakamura is putting the boots to Rhodes. Nakamura is choking Rhodes with his boot. Nakamura attacks Rhodes with the bull rope. Nakamura lays Rhodes flat on the top turnbuckle. Nakamura with a Corner Knee Strike for a two count. Nakamura with clubbing mid-kicks. Rhodes dropkicks the left knee of Nakamura. Rhodes applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Nakamura uses the cowbell to break up the submission. Nakamura has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Nakamura goes for The Reverse Exploder Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Nakamura decks Rhodes with a back elbow smash. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes side steps Nakamura into the turnbuckles. Rhodes Powerslams Nakamura. Rhodes plays to the crowd. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick for a two count. Nakamura sends Rhodes to the corner.

Nakamura kicks Rhodes in the back. Nakamura with The Sliding German Suplex. Nakamura with repeated knee strikes in the corner. Rhodes blocks The Kinshasa. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakamura delivers his combination offense. Rhodes hammers down on the left knee of Nakamura. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes with The Bionic Elbow. Nakamura responds with an Overhead Kick. Nakamura’s legs get tangled up in the bull rope. Nakamura with The Reverse Exploder Suplex. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Rhodes counters with The Pedigree for a two count. Nakamura blinds Rhodes with the red mist. Rhodes with a snap mare escape. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes for a two count. Nakamura viciously attacks Rhodes with the cowbell. Rhodes negates The Kinshasa. Rhodes with a pair of low blows using the bull rope. Rhodes plants Nakamura with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, Drew McIntyre attacks Rhodes from behind. McIntyre nails Rhodes with The Claymore to close the show.

Winner: Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

