Sheamus wishes one of his biggest rivals a congratulations.

The Celtic Warrior took to social media to celebrate GUNTHER, who surpassed 600-Days as WWE Intercontinental Champion and has become the longest reigning I.C. Champion of all time. The Ring General defeated Sheamus three-times for the belt, including an epic bout at Clash at the Castle and an even more epic showdown at WrestleMania 39 that also featured Drew McIntyre.

Sheamus writes, “Congratulations @Gunther_AUT on a historic 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion! May your reign as IC Title caretaker continue… there is no other man i’d relish tearing it away from.”

GUNTHER will be celebrating his reign on this evening’s edition of WWE Raw. You can check out the latest lineup here, or check out Sheamus’s tweet below.