Becky Lynch looks back on when she made history.

The Man, along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, headlined WrestleMania 35 five years ago, becoming the first women to ever main event WWE’s biggest show of the year. Lynch looked back on this historic matchup, which she won, during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy from the Daily Mail.

I suppose at the end of the day, I was still able to get the win the main event of WrestleMania, be the first ever woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamouring for? Yes it was. Everyone wanted that singles match, and I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen and it wasn’t. That’s OK too. I think you can’t force things when they’re not there and I think we see that with what’s currently going on with the product.

Lynch is looking to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40, and could do so by winning tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber matchup. If she’s successful, she’ll go one-on-one with Rhea Ripley for the women’s world title assuming Mami retains over Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber.