WWE announces the next appearance for The Rock.
The Great One will be on the March 1st episode of SmackDown from Glendale, Arizona, which will be the blue-brand’s fallout edition following tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. Rocky has been heavily present in 2024 for WWE, especially since being named a new member of the TKO Board and nearly taking the WrestleMania 40 spot away from Cody Rhodes.
BREAKING: @TheRock returns to #SmackDown next Friday, March 1, LIVE in Glendale, AZ!
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2024
