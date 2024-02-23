WWE announces the next appearance for The Rock.

The Great One will be on the March 1st episode of SmackDown from Glendale, Arizona, which will be the blue-brand’s fallout edition following tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. Rocky has been heavily present in 2024 for WWE, especially since being named a new member of the TKO Board and nearly taking the WrestleMania 40 spot away from Cody Rhodes.

Wrestling Headlines will have coverage of tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Salt Lake City starting at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Stay tuned.