Bobby Roode discusses his transition from in-ring competitor to backstage producer in WWE.

The Glorious One spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. This is what he had to say:

I mean, it’s like I said, that was kind of like the game plan. When I came to WWE, I had my conversation with Triple H before coming to NXT. And at that time, I was almost 40. So I remember him, I was on a three-way call with him and Matt Bloom and I remember him asking me, like, what do you want to do? Do you want to be a coach? And I’m like, Well, maybe one day. That’s my goal, but I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. And yeah, he gave me that opportunity, which I’m super grateful for and here I am today. I had a pretty good run in NXT and then had a pretty good run on the main roster. And it is what it is. Like I said, when the wheels fall off, the wheels fall off.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roode revealed that he is cleared to compete but doesn’t know if he’ll be able to wrestle any more matches for WWE. You can read about that here.