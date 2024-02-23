The legendary Sting will grace on television screens one more time this Wednesday.

Tony Khan has announced that The Icon will be appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite, the final Dynamite before next weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view. At Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin will be defending the tag team titles against the Young Bucks in what will be Sting’s final pro-wrestling matchup.

This Wednesday, 2/28https://t.co/aJYUBCxy7A Huntsville, AL

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT Sting's Final Dynamite This Wednesday, co-holder of the @AEW World Tag Team Championship @Sting makes his final appearance on TBS after 36 iconic years on top! pic.twitter.com/JSThsf3ex6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FEBRUARY 28TH DYNAMITE:

-Sting’s final appearance on AEW Dynamite

-Will Ospreay will speak