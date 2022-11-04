WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to praise WWE’s Becky Lynch for her acting debut in season 3 of his “Young Rock” comedy series.

As noted, Lynch will portray rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of “Young Rock” when it premieres at 8:30pm ET this Friday night on NBC. “The People Need You” is the name of the season 3 premiere episode, and it will feature a party Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, where she served as the manager for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. The episode will also feature the following characters portrayed: former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, plus for the first time, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano.

In an update, Rock took to Instagram today and revealed the first photos of Lynch in the show as Lauper. He also commented on how Lynch worked hard on set.

“Cool news alert [siren emoji] Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast [fire emoji x 2] Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!! TOMORROW NIGHT ON @NBC! YOUNG ROCK FRIDAY NIGHT 8:30pm EST @sevenbucksprod #fiercebabyproductions Only on NBC [fire emoji],” he wrote.

Lynch, who has been out of action since late July with a separated shoulder, also took to Instagram with comments on the acting gig, and photos of her with the “Young Rock” versions of WWE Hall of Famers The Iron Sheik and Captain Lou Albano.

“Very excited to join the amazingly talented cast and crew of @nbcyoungrock as the iconic @cyndilauper . Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream , was both challenging and immensely fun and I can’t wait for you all to see it! @nbc tomorrow night- 8:30 pm EST . Check it out! @therock @sevenbucksprod,” she wrote.

Dialect Coach Courtney Young responded to Lynch’s post and commented on how well she did in portraying Lauper given how distinct her voice is.

“Yassss!!!! I had the pleasure of coaching @BeckyLynchWWE to portray @cyndilauper! That’s no easy feat when Lauper has such a distinct voice and Becky is a native of Dublin, Ireland but as always she knocked it out of the park! Check it out![fire emoji]#BeckyLynch #nbcyoungrock @TheRock,” Young wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Lynch returns to Young Rock during season 3 as Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character back when the series was being cast.

The synopsis for Friday’s season 3 premiere reads like this: “After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life when he gets an unexpected call; in 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince; in 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he’s a winner.”

“Rocky Sucks” is the name of the second episode from season 3, to air on November 11. The synopsis for that episode reads like this: “Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis.”

You can see the aforementioned posts below, along with photos of Lynch on the show and a “Young Rock” season 3 promo:

