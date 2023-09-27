Last week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam saw Rey Fenix defeated Jon Moxley to become the new International Champion, a shocking win as the Death Rider was originally planned to go over the Lucha Bro but the match result was changed after Moxley sustained an injury early on. It was later believed that the top talent suffered a concussion.

According to Fightful Select, Moxley calling an audible to lose the title drastically changed plans for AEW’s future. At Grand Slam Moxley was set to be challenged by a non-AEW wrestler for a match at WrestleDream, but once he lost that plan immediately changed and the wrestler never came out. It is unknown who that wrestler was going to be. Meanwhile, Fenix is not currently scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite, but will be competing in a Four-Way tag alongside his brother Penta at WrestleDream to determine new challengers to the AEW tag team titles.

The report also states that there is heat on referee Rick Knox for not making the initial count on Moxley once the audible was called. WWE referees usually call matches as a shoot so Knox’s error not only telegraphed the original ending, but forced Fenix to hit an already injured Moxley with another maneuver before getting the pin. It is noted that this isn’t the first time Knox has made a mistake like this.