The viewership and demo rating numbers are in for the September 26th edition of NXT on USA.

According to SportsTVRatings, the episode drew 636,000 viewers, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 824,000. The key demo rating, which came in at 0.18, was also down from last week’s 0.24. That being said, NXT was still more highly-viewed than any other sports telecast on cable for the night.

This was the yellow-and-black brand’s go-home edition of NXT as they prepare for this Saturday’s No Mercy premium live event. The latest card for that show can be found here.