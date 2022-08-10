The lengthy feud between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo is set to end at WWE NXT Heatwave.

Tonight’s Heatwave go-home show featured the “Final Accord” between Tony D and Escobar, which was another sitdown meeting at an outdoor amphitheater. After a back & forth between the two, they proposed one more match to take place at Heatwave, with the stakes increased.

Escobar challenged D’Angelo to a match and said if Tony wins, Santos will leave NXT, and will never be seen on the brand again. D’Angelo agreed but said he gets to keep Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, if he wins. Escobar said if he wins, then Lopez, Wilde and Del Toro will be free from The Family, and back full-time with Legado del Fantasma. D’Angelo then agreed to the stipulation but under one condition – the match will be a one-on-one Street Fight. If Santos wins, Legado del Fantasma is free, and if Tony wins, Escobar is history in NXT.

The match was then made official as Escobar promised they will find out next week who is the true leader of leaders. Tony D promised to rid NXT of Escobar for good. WWE then clarified that Escobar will be banned from NXT if he loses.

The inaugural Heatwave edition of NXT 2.0 will air next Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The one-hour show will air live on the USA Network. Below is the updated Heatwave card:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

If D’Angelo wins, Santos must leave NXT and Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde must stay with The Family. If Escobar wins, Legado del Fantasma is free from The Family.

The stage is set and the stakes have been raised for one final showdown NEXT WEEK at #NXTHeatwave. #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @TonyDangeloWWE pic.twitter.com/UvmhjgvtI5 — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2022

