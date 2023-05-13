Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will look to become a dual champion at the upcoming WWE Night of Champions event.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Reigns make his first appearance since the post-WrestleMania 39 RAW. He addressed issues within The Bloodline and gave praise to Solo Sikoa for stepping up at WWE Backlash, then reprimanded The Usos for their WrestleMania 39 loss and for how they dedicated the rematch loss to him. Reigns couldn’t figure out why they dedicated a tag team match to him, the greatest singles wrestler ever, as this was a show of disrespect to the Hall of Fame tag teams in their family. Reigns said he tried to take some time off but The Usos misrepresented him and disrespected The Bloodline. Reigns called on The Usos to apologize. This led to Reigns shoving Jimmy Uso back by his face. Jimmy went for Reigns but Jey Uso held his brother back, then apologized and asked Reigns for one more chance to bring the titles back to The Bloodline.

Reigns responded and said Uso was right because the titles will be coming back to The Bloodline. He then ordered Paul Heyman to announce that he and Sikoa will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions. This left The Usos looking on shocked. Reigns promised he and Solo will do what they always do – dominate and hold it down for The Bloodline. Reigns then dedicated the win to the greatest tag team of all-time – WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika. Reigns tossed the mic as The Bloodline music started back up. The Usos were left speechless in the ring as Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman marched up the ramp together.

This will be Sami’s first trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for religious reasons. Owens has made the trip once, but has passed on other chances in support of Sami.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. SmackDown Superstar TBA (AJ Styles or Edge or Rey Mysterio or Sheamus or Bobby Lashley or WWE United States Champion Austin Theory)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

"There's an actual problem, but it's not Sami and Kevin…"@WWERomanReigns is NOT happy with Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos. 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vQH3SDpMm1 — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2023

Find you someone that looks at you the way @WWERomanReigns looks at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title@HeymanHustle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KX3gVH3FjP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2023

