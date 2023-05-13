The main event of WWE Night of Champions will see AJ Styles battle Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title.

If Styles wins the title, he will go automatically go to the red brand as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion must be exclusive to RAW because Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was picked by SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Styles win a first round Triple Threat over WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio to advance, while Bobby Lashley won a Triple Threat over Sheamus and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Styles then defeated Lashley in the main event to secure his spot at WWE Night of Champions. Rollins earned his spot this past Monday by winning a Triple Threat over Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura, which came right before Finn Balor won his Triple Threat over Cody Rhodes and The Miz. Rollins then defeated Balor in the semifinals as the RAW main event.

This will be the 6th TV singles bout between the two veteran Superstars. Rollins retained the WWE Universal Title over AJ at Money In the Bank 2019, then defeated AJ twice by DQ on the July 22, 2019 RAW and the August 12, 2019 episode. Rollins and Styles did not meet one-on-one again until AJ’s DQ win on the March 21, 2022 RAW. Rollins then defeated Styles by pinfall on the June 13, 2022 RAW, and that’s it between the two, at least until now.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

