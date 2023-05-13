WWE has announced top matches and segments for Monday’s RAW from Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will make his official debut as a red brand Superstar on Monday. WWE has now announced that in addition to GUNTHER’s arrival, RAW will feature a Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to his Intercontinental Title. The next challenger will face the leader of Imperium with the title on the line at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27.

WWE has also announced Becky Lynch for RAW. She will address her adversary and what went down last week when Lynch returned.

“Since betraying Becky Lynch a few weeks ago and causing her to lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Trish Stratus has been rubbing salt in the wounds of her former friend. The Man has been absent for the past few weeks, with Trish Stratus relishing in her moment, continuing to mock Lynch. Last week, Trish Stratus further disrespected Lynch, playing her music in an attempt to goad the WWE Universe into thinking The Man had come to town. The sham backfired, however, as The Man appeared behind Trish Stratus, surprising the WWE Hall of Famer. This Monday, Lynch will finally get the chance to address her former friend turned enemy live on Monday Night Raw. What will The Man have to say? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote in the official preview.

While WWE announced Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar for Night of Champions, WWE has announced that Rhodes will respond to Lesnar’s Night of Champions challenge on RAW. The official segment preview even wonders if Rhodes will accept the challenge. For what it’s worth, the official RAW preview says Rhodes will respond to the challenge and possibly accept, while the official RAW promo says Rhodes will respond to “the brutal wrath of The Beast” and respond to “Brock Lesnar’s vicious attack” on Monday. A stipulation has been rumored for Lesnar vs. Rhodes II, perhaps a Street Fight, so it’s possible that this segment is where the stip will be set up.

“The American Nightmare thought his battles with The Beast were in the rearview mirror after a hard-fought victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. But just as Rhodes was looking to move forward in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, Lesnar reemerged, shockingly delivering a brutal F-5 to Rhodes through the announce table, effectively taking Rhodes out of the tournament. After brutalizing The American Nightmare, Lesnar had one simple request: to fight him at WWE Night of Champions. Will Rhodes accept The Beast’s challenge? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote.

Below is the updated card announced for Monday’s RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum, along with a promo for the show:

* Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Night of Champions challenge

* Becky Lynch will address WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER makes official debut as a RAW Superstar

* Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for Night of Champions

