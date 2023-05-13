Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET, for the remainder of the show as of 8:30pm:

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight, for the remainder of the show as of 8:30pm:

* Possible Spoiler on Big WWE Plans for Asuka

* WWE Backlash fallout

* The post-Draft roster officially goes into effect

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since RAW After WrestleMania

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Bayley and Dakota Kai

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Second Round Match: Styles vs. Sheamus or Lashley or Theory with the winner advancing to Night of Champions to face Seth Rollins in the finals

