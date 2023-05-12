WWE may be planning a big turn for Asuka in the near future.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there has been a pitch to turn Asuka heel on the SmackDown brand. There was also a pitch for Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Asuka was drafted to the blue brand in the WWE Draft. She has worked recent non-televised live events, but she has not wrestled on TV since losing to Belair at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s SmackDown could be the perfect place for Asuka’s heel turn as it will air live from Knoxville, Tennessee, which is Belair’s hometown.

WWE still has not announced what will happen with the women’s titles after SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was drafted to RAW, and Belair to the blue brand. A similar situation happened in 2021 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which was resolved with a Title Exchange Ceremony where the champions switched titles.

A heel turn for Asuka has been rumored for some time now.

