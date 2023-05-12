The next AEW House Rules non-televised live event will take place tonight from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. If you’re attending tonight’s show and would like to help with results, please e-mail us.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s house show:

* Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in a Proving Ground Match

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ethan Page

* The Gunns get their rematch from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

