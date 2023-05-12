WWE handed out significant contracts in 2019, locking a large part of the roster in through 2024. Fightful Select now points to how, despite the major regime change in 2022, the company has seemingly kept an implemented negotiation method.

It was noted that in many cases, WWE would begin reaching out to talents to extend their contracts around 1.5 years before the deal expired. This way of doing things is already changing. Besides the contract snafus with Adam Cole and Butch (Pete Dunne) in 2021, which saw their deals expire without WWE realizing, word is that a change in the Talent Relations department, and a major internal turnover as well as new faces at the top of the company, brought on a change to the way WWE contracts were negotiated in the last year or so before WWE Chairman Vince McMahon “retired” last summer, leaving his regime.

The newer approach in many cases was to wait until a period closer to the contract expiration date, which is a practice that was already in effect as of summer 2021. This was not exclusively the case, but this was a big adjustment from WWE looking to lock down talents way ahead of when their deals would expire.

It remains to be seen how things will evolve under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, if at all, but there has not been a lot of talk about situations where talents were negotiating contracts way ahead of time.

