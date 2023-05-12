SUBCULTURE is coming to Impact Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling announced “a shocking turn of events” today that will see former WWE NXT UK stable SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster with Dani Luna) receive a title shot from Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club at Under Siege.

Andrews, Webster and Luna formed the SUBCULTURE stable on NXT UK in April 2021. Vignettes to introduce the faction focused on how each member brought unique looks and passions from their genres of music. Andrews and Webster would go on to hold the NXT UK Tag Team Titles on one occasion. All three members were released on August 18, 2022, along with other NXT UK cuts following the NXT Europe announcement.

Andrews (or Mandrews) will be returning to the company as he worked dozens of dates for TNA between August 2014 and October 2016. His last bout was a win over Aiden O’Shea, which aired on the December 8, 2016 Impact episode. Webster and Luna will be debuting for the company.

Andrews, Luna and Webster continue to work the indies, including the Attack! Pro Wrestling promotion that Andrews co-owns in the UK. SUBCULTURE has teamed up on recent shows. Andrews also launched season three of his “Mark Andrews Love Letter To Wrestling” podcast week.

Impact noted in today’s announcement, “In a shocking turn of events, former IMPACT star Mark Andrews is set to make his long-awaited return at Under Siege as he teams with Morgan Webster to challenge ABC for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. Alongside Dani Luna, Andrews and Webster are known around the world as SUBCULTURE and have taken the UK wrestling scene by storm. On the other hand, Ace Austin and Chris Bey have been on quite the roll since dethroning the Motor City Machine Guns to become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. Now these two teams are on a collision course for what will certainly be an edge-of-your-seat showdown. Who will leave London, Ontario with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles? Find out at Under Siege.”

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated announced card:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Open Contract Match

Trinity vs. TBA (spoiler)

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan and two mystery partners

