As noted, Impact Wrestling announced today that Trinity Fatu has an Open Contract to make her Impact pay-per-view in-ring debut at the upcoming Under Siege event. No opponent was announced.

In an update, it was revealed at the recent Impact TV tapings that Trinity will wrestle Gisele Shaw at Under Siege.

An angle between Trinity and Shaw should air on the May 18 Impact, after Trinity makes her Impact in-ring debut against Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. You can click here and here for full Impact spoilers from last weekend with notes on Trinity.

Trinity’s Impact debut aired this past Thursday with an in-ring promo that featured Jordynne Grace and Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, seen here.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated announced card:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Open Contract Match

Trinity vs. TBA

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan and two mystery partners

