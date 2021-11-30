Pro-wrestling star Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account early this evening announcing that she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. The 32-year old states that it was a hard decision to make, but that she spoke with company President Tony Khan and feels that this would be the best move for her career.

Over the past couple months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn, change. Dealing with shadow work took strength I didn’t know I had. I thank God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with TK and AEW higher officials we’ve decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement. I’ve enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I’ve lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality.

Swole had initially signed with AEW after the 2019 ALL OUT pay per view where she debuted in the Casino Battle Royal. One year later she would wrestle Britt Baker in a cinematic bout at ALL OUT 2020 in what was called the “Tooth and Nail” match. She previously appeared in WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament, and is a former Shine tag team champion.

