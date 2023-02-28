Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE RAW main event saw Lynch and Lita defeat Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

This is the first title reign for Lynch and Lita. Kai and SKY began their second reign back at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, by defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Kai and SKY held the straps for 114 recognized days.

After several weeks of rumors on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returning to RAW for the program with Damage CTRL vs. Lita and Lynch, tonight’s RAW saw Stratus make her first WWE TV appearance since August 22, 2022, when she had issues in the ring with Damage CTRL.

Towards the end of tonight’s main event, Stratus ran down to stop Bayley’s interference. Stratus attacked Bayley at ringside, then ran over to hug Lita at ringside. The match continued with Lita and Lynch mounting offense. Stratus prevented another attack by Bayley, then took her out at ringside with a Chick Kick. The finish saw Lynch knock Kai off the apron, while Lita finished SKY off with the Lita-sault for the pin to win the titles.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Stratus, Lita and Lynch on The Road to WrestleMania 39. A six-woman match was rumored with the trio taking on Damage CTRL, but it’s also been reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. Rousey was advertised for RAW, by WWE and the arena, but she did not appear on tonight’s show. It’s always possible that some of these Superstars pull double duty at WrestleMania 39 with Damage CTRL vs. Lynch, Lita and Stratus on one night, then they do the title match on the other night with Rousey and Baszler vs. Lynch and Lita or a Triple Threat with Kai and SKY added in.

Below are several shots of tonight’s main event title change from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI:

Massive main event to close the show tonight!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/zJuqpEpuxE — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 28, 2023

Becky and Lita on fire!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QgSqqFmVyG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 28, 2023

Bayley had to get involved sooner or later 👀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/g2FZrP3wlN — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 28, 2023

