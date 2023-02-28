Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz will host WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a special WrestleMania Goes Hollywood edition of MizTV, with The Miz revealing the contents of the secret envelope that wife Maryse gave him last week as an anniversary gift. The big reveal was The Miz hosting WrestleMania.

The Miz confirmed that he will host both nights of WrestleMania 39.

The segment was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who ended up dropping The Miz after they had words. Rollins then took Miz’s mobile phone and used it to make a FaceTime call to Logan Paul. The segment, seen below, ended with Paul agreeing to meet Rollins in the ring on next week’s RAW. Rolling then hit Miz with a Stomp before heading out.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Hell In a Cell Match

Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Still can't believe @WWERollins borrowed @mikethemiz's phone to give @LoganPaul a call live on #WWERaw! And guess what … Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the Social Media Megastar will meet face-to-face in the same ring next week live from Boston on #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/vnWlQI1qsk — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.