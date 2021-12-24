On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about talents leaving WWE, something he finds confusing as they are walking away from guaranteed paychecks. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he is surprised when talent leaves a guaranteed paycheck to pursue more dream matchups:

“When I hear these guys say ‘I want to leave a company, and I can’t wait to go and have a match with x and y, I can’t wait to have a match with this guy. The match with this guy is going to be a five star match.’ When these guys start thinking about the matches more than taking care of their damn family and how much money they can make when they walk away from wrestling because it’s not going to last forever – it baffles the hell out of me. It becomes about a damn match. I loved every match I was in, every performance I gave. But none of it surpassed me taking care of my family.”

Asks why certain stars are even in the business:

“When I hear that talk I go ‘man this business has really, really changed’ to the point where it’s making me question things and people. Why are they really doing this at the end of the day? I loved being in the big matches with all of the great stars, but I’m going to tell you right now – I remember more of ‘how much did I get paid for that match?’ as opposed to ‘how many spots did we do in that match?’. I do care, but at the end of the day, I’m thinking, ‘If I can go out and perform this way with this guy, I can get paid this much,’ not how many matches I can have – I’m just confused.”

