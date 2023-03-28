Booker T thinks the future is bright for WWE thanks to the current crop of talents in NXT.

The Hall of Famer, who has been doing commentary for NXT, spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on the Under The Ring podcast, where he named JD MCDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and Axiom as three standouts, even calling Axiom the next great masked superstar.

Three guys that I’m really high on, that’s JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, & Axiom. Axiom could be the next great masked superstar. I know we got Dragon Lee here and people have given Dragon Lee a lot of high praise, but this kid Axiom is definitely unbelievable.

The former five-time world champion then refers to Dragunov and McDonagh as next-level talents before reminding the hosts not to miss this Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver special

JD McDonagh, not too many come better than this dude, he’s a next level talent, as well as Dragunov. These guys go out there and they really make you feel a certain way when you watch them. Pay attention to Stand & Deliver because Dragunov and JD McDonagh could steal the show.

In a separate interview, Booker T spoke about the upcoming NXT title match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, and how those two men are the pillars of the NXT brand. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)