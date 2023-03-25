Booker T has high praise for two of NXT’s top superstars.

The Hall of Famer spoke with The Ringer to promote NXT Stand & Deliver, where Bron Breakker will be defending the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the show’s main event. Booker put both men over during his interview, even calling them the pillars of the NXT brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

On their upcoming NXT title match at Stand & Deliver:

Bron Breakker’s actually out there doing it. But those guys, they have a chance. They have an opportunity to go out and deliver. Absolutely deliver in the biggest way. I mean, they’re going to have the crowd. They’re going to have the people there pushing for them. They’re going to have everybody in the back pulling for them to go out there and really shine like new money. I’m talking about put the rocket on them and send it straight to the moon.

Refers to them as the pillars of NXT:

Those two guys, Carmelo and Bron Breakker, they are the pillars here in NXT. And to see those two mix it up one-on-one for the first time, it’s going to be awesome, man. So I hope they’re ready. Like I say, preparation is the only luck they’re ever going to have. … When you have a moment, it could be there; in the next moment, it could be gone just like that. So take advantage of it.

