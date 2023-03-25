Alexa Bliss says she will be at WrestleMania 39, but it remains to be seen if she will be used by WWE.

As we’ve noted, Bliss has been away on a planned break since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. She announced on Wednesday that she underwent a procedure to have skin cancer removed, but did not say when she would be back in the ring. You can click here for details on the diagnosis and procedure. Bliss was unmasked on FOX’s The Masked Singer that same night, as seen here.

In an update, Bliss took to Twitter today and showed how her stitches are healing up. You can see the Twitter photos below. Bliss spoke with Mike Joest of Cinemablend and commented on her recovery time.

“Oh it’s short. Like, I got my stitches, I don’t know if you can see my stitches right here. Those come out in a week,” she said.

Bliss indicated that the stitches will be out in time for WrestleMania 39. Bliss was then asked whether or not she will be at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

“I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania,” she confirmed. “I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see.”

Below is the aforementioned tweet from Bliss:

stitches and piercings are healing up quite nicely 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OxTQSa8nG5 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 25, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.