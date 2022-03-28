Booker T did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his return at Thursday’s Reality of Wrestling show, Texas Showdown in Irving. Here are the highlights:

The match where he will be teaming with Rob Van Dam and Ryan Davidson in a six-man tag against Max Castellanos, Charlie Haas and Clayton Bloodstone:

“We’re putting the band back together,” says the 57-year-old Booker Huffman. “I’ve always believed that preparation is the only luck you’re ever going to have, and I’ve been putting in the work in the gym. For just one night, I’m excited to see what happens. I’ll be ready.”

ROW shows airing on FITE TV: