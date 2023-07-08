Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working as an announcer for the NXT brand and more. Here are the highlights:

Whether he would stay as an NXT commentator if the brand goes back on the road for TV:

“I’m not looking to get back on the road on a weekly basis or anything like that, like in different cities. I love being in Orlando, but my thing is, man, I’m always available when I’m available. If the checks are right, I’m gonna be there. That’s just the way I am. The contract could always be renegotiated. So yeah, I mean, if NXT goes on the road, just because I love it, I love being a part of that crew, I love watching those young guys go out there and perform at that level and to be a part of their growth as far as getting them ready for that next step, I’m loving that part as well. So yeah, I’m gonna stick around.”

Wanting Vic Joseph to go the main roster:

“I want to see Vic move up, man. I want to see Vic move to the main roster and get his flowers because Vic is good. Vic is definitely the reason I stay on point on that show [as a commentator].”

