Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” co-host Bully Ray talked about how AEW President Tony Khan books the product and caters to hardcore fans, leading to some of its storylines not being explained in depth due to the belief that the fans already know everything.

Ray thinks this mindset hurts the growth of the casual fan.

“You have to remind the fanbase, and spoon-feed them,” Bully said. “One of the things that I think AEW takes for granted is that their audience knows everything at every time. Great. Assume your audience doesn’t know, so just in case there are people that don’t know, or — even better — just in case you have new viewers, you can bring them up to speed.” Bully pointed out that recapping events from previous weeks is something that WWE does better than any other promotion, and it’s something AEW should work to improve at. “This is where AEW has another issue,” Bully continued. “They only cater to their fanbase. That fanbase ain’t going nowhere. That fanbase is loyal. They will stick by Tony, AEW, and the boys and girls until that company goes on for another hundred years or ends tomorrow. But, in catering to them, assume … somebody tuned in tonight who’s never seen your show. That’s why I need this very broad-stroke explanation from Eddie.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc