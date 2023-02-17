Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave some advice to NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

“One piece of advice I can give Bron Breakker is you might need to listen to the fans,” Booker said. “You can’t get complacent in this business and think that the fans are going to stick with you. The one thing that you need to make it to that next level is the fans. The fans dictate everything. The one thing with Bron Breakker is he’s got like one gear. He needs to figure out when he’s riding in first, second, third, fourth, and when he needs to shift it into fifth. That’s something that right now he’s in that mode to where he’s learning that.”

Booker continued, “Hopefully he’ll hear this interview and go, ‘Coach, what do you mean by that’, because you have to be innovative in this business. You have to be able to give the fans a bone every now and then. You got to be able to let them smell, you know, lift the pot a little bit and let them smell what’s cooking up underneath. The thing is, you got to be able to mix what’s in that pot up on a weekly basis. If I’m just eating chicken, chicken, chicken, I’m going to get tired of just eating chicken. I want some steak. If I just eat steak too long, give me some lobster. You have to be able to mix it up, especially when you’re champion.”