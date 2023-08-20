Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about future opponents for Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and more. Here are the highlights:

On potential opponents for GUNTHER:

“Gunther, you, that dude, you’re going to. You’re going to hate him. LA Knight. So the match was made in heaven. You know what I mean? But that’s the one guy I see right now that’s got the spark behind him, the zeal behind it. To step into that spot. I’m not booking anything. It was as if it was a guy that was. That would be the guy. That’s it.”

On whether WWE should do an ECW Hall of Fame in Philadelphia next year for WrestleMania:

“No. Not at all. Why would they do that? Yeah. I mean, should they induct someone who was actually in ECW? Perhaps that was in WWE? That would be a good idea. But what are you going to do if you induct all these guys? That makes no sense. You know, it makes no sense at all. Paul Heyman. Who else? Raven would be a guy that I would, you know, approve. You know, give my approval. Raven was a hell of a talent, man. One of the guys I watched made me feel a certain way when I watched him from Scotty, the body when he was in the Global Wrestling Federation. Get in the ring too; I mean, you’re not going to, like, say, for instance, nothing’s going to stand out for me with Raven, but nothing stands out from a perspective to where I go; Man, this guy needs to work on anything. Now, this dude was a damn good worker inside the middle of that squared circle. Always respected, Scott Levy. That’s what I used to call him.”

