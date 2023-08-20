Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods in TNA Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On Samoa Joe and changing up his look in 2008:

“Marketing. Whether it’s Dutch [Mantell], Vince [Russo], Dixie [Carter], marketing, or whatever, my thought with Joe is that when you look, and I’ll just say from the neck up of Joe, man, he’s got a monkey face, he’s just got charisma. He can throw a smile on you and a snarl on you. He’s got a very animated face. And then his athletic ability, I don’t know if you ever saw in TNA when the Samoan dancers and kind of a war dance before we went to the ring. So I had this conversation with Joe and him maybe multiple times because I think he’s very diverse. He looks good in a suit, war paint, and regular tights. But him being in this position, I wanted him to present everything. I think I put that on that AMA Reddit, didn’t I? Something about that: but no, I’m just a stickler because I think, and I don’t want to say the casual fan because I think even a hardcore fan, when you turn on the TV, the old school guys say, Dress like the marks, you’re going to be one of the marks. And I’m not going to subscribe to all that, But I believe. You got to look the part. And I think there are multiple ways to get there, but you have to have a defined look. And Joe, I thought, looked great in the suit. What’d you think, Connie? Seriously, what? That’s what I mean. It’s, I think, going back to the line, Connie, it’s subjective. Yes, absolutely. It is truly subjective. The thing about Joe and he’s articulate, and I think when Joe, when you meet him in person, you immediately go, oh, wait a minute, This guy’s, I don’t say verbal skills. That sounds like promo, but IQ and his delivery, that he’s much more than just a savage beast.”

On a young Xavier Woods as Consequences Creed in TNA:

He’s a front-runner in the gaming industry. He is a video game guru. Oh, Xavier Woods is doing exceptionally well or has done quite well for himself. But as a young dude. Yes, there was. We all recognize that guy’s got just a boatload of charisma. Yeah, when you look at the numbers, I know it’s a different time and all this, but you just went over kind of, I don’t want to say, the top five storylines. Jay Lethal Samoa, Joe, Booker T, Consequences Creed, Knockouts. Beer Money. Our roster. And very diverse. You know, the cookie cutter ness that can really. To Drag a showdown where it’s so much of the same, and it’s not easy. But that’s something that I try to step back and have kind of the conversation between me, Vince and Dutch, and saying, let’s try to stay, not same old, same old because you can I’ll say this, you can slinging.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.