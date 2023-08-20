Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod while covering WWE SummerSlam 1988. Here are the highlights:

On long-term storylines in the 1980s:

“It saddens me today that we were getting these programs, and it wasn’t like they were like 1 or 2 weeks, and then they’re over. They would have just said it. They go on. It was like a two-month or three-month or four-month program where you and whoever that other guy is or are battling each other.”

On working with Jesse Venture:

“Yeah, I got along. I got along fine with him. I don’t know. I don’t know. Too many people got close to him, or if he did or didn’t let anybody get close to him. Of course. It wasn’t like we were ever bosom buddies, but he was friendly enough. And of course, if you understand, Jesse is the real deal as a soldier. If anybody knows that story, I mean, he was green.”

