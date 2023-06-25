Booker T once again sings the praises of LA Knight.

The former five-time world champion spoke about the rising WWE star during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore began discussing LA Knights popularity with the WWE Universe, which prompted Booker to say the following:

Put the rocket on him, man. I mean, quit messing around. Put the title on him [laughs]. That’s my thing, man. When you got a guy like him, he’s rare, he’s very rare. He’s organic, he’s figured it out on his own. When you got guys like that, you got to put ‘em in the game. That’s just me. That’s the school I come from. So yeah, watching that dude do his stuff right now, it’s been awesome.

Booker later commends LA Knight for being given very little by WWE and doing a lot with the time he gets on television.

I watched that dude sit and get a little bit of nothing, and go out there and sprinkle some salt and pepper on it, and some Cholula in it. It feels good. You want to get behind him. He hasn’t been the chosen one or anything like that. Another thing that I say all the time, you gotta win by attrition. You gotta wait until everybody else drop off, and when you walk through that curtain, it’s some heat, and something going on. They gonna know it. It’s inevitable. So I’m just glad to see him getting his flowers.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)