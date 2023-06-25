The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 Zero Hour Pre-Show is now available to watch on Youtube. Check out the full lineup of pre-show matches, as well as the video link, below.

The Zero Hour Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz

The Zero Hour Pre-show

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

The Zero Hour Pre-show

Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta) and El Desperado

The Zero Hour Pre-show

United Empire (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & BUSHI)