Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada will headline this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

The AEW commentary team revealed on the Zero Hour pre-show that the dream match will go on last over three world title matchups. Danielson and Okada both spoke about the importance of their showdown during a recent joint interview with Sports Illustrated. You can click here to read Danielson’s thoughts on the first-ever meeting, or click here to read the Rainmaker’s thoughts on facing the American Dragon.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view is currently ongoing from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup.

AEW World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW International Title

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm (c)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito

Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino

The Zero Hour Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz

The Zero Hour Pre-show

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

The Zero Hour Pre-show

Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta) and El Desperado

The Zero Hour Pre-show

United Empire (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & BUSHI)