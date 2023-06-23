Kazuchika Okada has nothing but respect for Bryan Danielson.

The Rainmaker spoke about the American Dragon with Sports Illustrated and hyped up their meeting at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. Okada begins by discussing how cool it is that there are still dream matches of this caliber left in today’s pro wrestling scene and that Danielson is a performer of the highest caliber.

I want fans to be excited to see how great professional wrestling is. It’s cool to know that there are still world-class dream matches like this that bring everyone together. Bryan has done incredible things everywhere he’s been, WWE and AEW included. I think this is an awesome match to make.

Okada admits that he never watched too much of Danielson’s work in WWE, but remembers him from his dominant run in Ring of Honor. He adds that after watching Danielson’s time-limit draw with Kenny Omega from AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2021 he knew that the two of them could make magic together.

That is my strongest image of Bryan—when he was in Ring of Honor. I haven’t seen many of his matches since he went to WWE. When I saw the time limit draw he wrestled with Kenny Omega in AEW, I knew he and I could do something incredible. I have respect for him. There’s no hate here. I think that’s the appeal—just pure, competitive wrestling.

The conversation ends with Okada tellings fans to enjoy the match on Sunday, as the moment of the two men finally colliding will soon come to an end.

All good things come to an end, including this match. So please enjoy every single moment of it before I win.

Danielson was also a part of the interview and spoke about what this match with Okada means for him after thinking that it was never going to happen. You can read about that here.