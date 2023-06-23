Arn Anderson has tasted dinosaur.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager spoke on his ARN podcast about the work he’s been doing with Wardlow, which included helping Mr. Mayhem successfully defend the TNT Championship against Christian Cage at last month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. On that night, Anderson had an encounter with Luchasaurus, who tried to chokeslam him but instead felt the wrath of the Enforcer’s teeth. Anderson spoke about this moment on the latest edition of his Arn podcast and explains why he decided to bite Luchasaurus in the moment.

Yeah, a giant lizard tried to kill me. I get nerves, but it’s good nerves. It translates to energy. It’s more excitement mixed with adrenaline, mixed with you just want to contribute.

Anderson was later asked about what Luchasaurus tasted like. His answer was as follows:

It ain’t chicken. I assure you, it’s not chicken. It’s like biting into a sinewy charcoal briquette, but chewy. It sure is [disgusting]. It was probably a bad choice, but he’s a big dude. He’s as big as anybody in the company, I would say, and when they got you by the throat, amazing the things that pop in your mind to do.

Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow on last week’s AEW Collision premiere to become the new TNT Champion.

