Junge Boy Jack Perry has a chance to make history at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

Perry will be taking on SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the event, with the chance to not only win his first major singles title, but one of the most prestigious world titles in the history of pro wrestling. The AEW star spoke with WrestleZone ahead of Sunday, where he admitted that he’s never seen a SANADA match in his life, something that doesn’t bother him as he knows SANADA has neer seen one of his.

I’m gonna be completely honest. I was a little bit relieved when I saw that because I’ve been feeling a little guilty, kind of secretly. I’ve never seen a SANADA match in my life, and I was feeling a little bit guilty about that, like, ‘Oh my god, that’s kind of rude, whatever.’ But then he said [that], and I was like, ‘Okay. That’s great.’ I haven’t watched anything, other than Kenny and Will Ospreay, in New Japan since Cody and Kenny and the Young Bucks left and started AEW, so I have not seen any of that. I don’t really keep up with that. I thought Okada was the champion last time I was caught up with things, but it is what it is. I don’t think he has any particular reason to know too much about me, but I think it’s gonna be fun because we’re gonna learn pretty much everything there is to know when we’re kicking each other in the face on pay-per-view.

Despite going in unknown Perry states that he is rather excited to tie it up with SANADA and potentially steal the show at one of AEW’s biggest pay-per-view events of the year.

I’m excited. I feel like there’s momentum on my side. I knew there was gonna be an open challenge, and to be completely honest, I didn’t even know who the champion was, but I knew I was gonna take it. Because for me, it’s not… I’m looking forward to the match and getting in there with him and experiencing what this is gonna be like against a top Japanese talent, but for me, my goal that I said at the very beginning of the year is that I’m going to become a world champion. It doesn’t really matter to me who ends up across the ring from me. It’s about the championship that he has. That’s what the deal is for me. I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna take the championship, bring it back to AEW, and it’s gonna be a good night.

